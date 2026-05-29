Wildfire Forces Evacuations as Structures Burn in Alberta, Canada

Canadian authorities have ordered immediate evacuations as a wildfire burns through parts of Alberta, with structures reported on fire in the Summerlea and Thunder Lake areas.

Emergency officials said residents in the Thunder Lake subdivision must leave immediately as the wildfire continues to spread.

Authorities reported structural fires in the area and warned residents to avoid traveling near the affected communities.

Evacuation orders remain in effect as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The situation remains active, with officials urging residents to follow emergency instructions and monitor updates.