Video: 4th Alarm Fire Erupts at Apartment Complex in Dallas Texas Amid Explosion Reports

A massive 4th alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas amid reports of an explosion.

4th Alarm Fire Erupts at Apartment Complex in Dallas Texas Amid Explosion Reports pic.twitter.com/D0p2abde5X — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 28, 2026

Heavy flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring from the building as firefighters battled the blaze.

Authorities have reported possible multiple victims, though official numbers have not yet been confirmed.

Emergency crews evacuated nearby residents while firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading.