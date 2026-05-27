Video: Five Villagers Rescued After Week Trapped in Flooded Laos Cave

Rescue teams in Laos have successfully saved five villagers who had been trapped for a week inside a flooded cave following heavy rains. The survivors were brought to safety after a difficult operation involving divers and emergency crews working in challenging conditions.

Five Villagers Rescued After Week Trapped in Flooded Laos Cave pic.twitter.com/w3WB57AmW9 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 27, 2026

Authorities said search efforts are continuing for two other people who remain missing inside the cave. Rescue teams are racing against time as they navigate rising water levels and limited access in hopes of locating and safely evacuating the remaining trapped individuals.