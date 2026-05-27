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Mexico Announces Free Trade Review Talks With U.S. Government

Published: dayين ago
Mexico Announces Free Trade Review Talks With U.S. Government

Mexico has announced that it will hold free trade review talks with the United States, according to the government. The discussions are expected to focus on assessing current trade agreements and addressing key economic and regulatory issues between the two countries.

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Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the timeline or agenda of the talks, which come amid ongoing efforts to maintain stability and cooperation under existing trade frameworks.

Published: dayين ago
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