Trump: Iran Talks Progressing, Expansion of Abraham Accords Could Include Regional Powers

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that negotiations with Iran are “proceeding nicely” and called for a significant expansion of the Abraham Accords to include countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and potentially even Iran.

In a lengthy statement, Trump said he had recently spoken with leaders from across the Middle East and argued that broadening the Abraham Accords could help strengthen regional stability and cooperation. He also warned that failure to reach a new agreement with Iran could result in a return to conflict “bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Trump added that any future deal with Iran should include a requirement for participating countries to join the Abraham Accords, describing such a move as a pathway toward greater unity and prosperity in the region.