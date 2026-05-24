News
Bystander Dies After White House Area Shooting Incident
A bystander who was struck during the shooting incident near the White House has died, according to reports.
Authorities previously said United States Secret Service agents responded after a suspect reportedly opened fire near the White House perimeter.
The suspect was shot by law enforcement during the incident.
Emergency crews rushed victims to nearby hospitals as the area was secured.
The investigation remains ongoing as officials continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.