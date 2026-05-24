News
Active Shooter Reported Near Roman Forest Texas, Multiple Victims Reported
Police are responding to a reported active shooter situation in the Kings Colony area near Roman Forest, where multiple people have reportedly been shot.
Authorities said the incident is unfolding near Nottingham Road in the Kings Colony neighborhood.
Law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene as residents were urged to avoid the area and remain indoors if nearby.
Officials have not yet released information regarding the number of victims or the suspect’s status.