China Says It Drove Away Dutch Frigate From Disputed Paracel Islands

China’s military said on Wednesday that it deployed naval and air forces to drive away the Dutch frigate De Ruyter, accusing it of illegally entering waters near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

According to Beijing, Chinese forces monitored the vessel and took measures to expel it from the area. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, where competing territorial claims continue to fuel disputes between China and other countries in the region, according to Reuters.