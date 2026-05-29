Video: Massive Fire Engulfs Riverside Gardens Apartment Complex in Riverside, California

A major fire erupted Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Riverside Gardens apartment complex in Riverside, California, causing extensive damage to a two-story residential building.

Massive Fire Engulfs Riverside Gardens Apartment Complex in Riverside, California pic.twitter.com/nPTW9pxvoP — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 29, 2026

Video from the scene shows flames rapidly tearing through the roof in multiple locations as thick black smoke rises high above the neighborhood. Firefighters responded to the incident and worked to contain the fast-moving blaze.

The building sustained significant damage as the fire spread through the upper portions of the structure. Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. An investigation is expected once the fire is fully extinguished.

Emergency crews remain on scene monitoring hotspots and assessing the extent of the damage.