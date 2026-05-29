News
Video: Hegseth Praises Sailors and Marines Aboard USS Boxer Amid Iran Conflict
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered an energetic address to sailors and Marines aboard the USS Boxer, commending their dedication and describing them as a cornerstone of American military strength. His remarks came as the vessel and its embarked Marine forces remain involved in a broader U.S. military buildup linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Hegseth praised the troops’ readiness and professionalism, emphasizing their role in supporting U.S. security objectives in the region.