UAE Conducted Dozens of Airstrikes on Iran in Coordination with U.S. and Israel

The United Arab Emirates reportedly carried out dozens of airstrikes against Iran from the early days of the war and continued operations even after a cease-fire was announced, according to people familiar with the matter. The strikes were conducted in coordination with the United States and Israel, both of which provided intelligence support.

Targets reportedly included Qeshm and Abu Musa islands in the Strait of Hormuz, the city of Bandar Abbas, the oil refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, and the Asaluyeh petrochemical complex. The reported operations suggest a deeper Emirati involvement in the conflict than was previously known.

No official confirmation has been issued by the UAE regarding the reported strikes.