Video: Suspect Taken Into Custody After Attorneys Shot Outside Raleigh Courthouse

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Video circulating online appears to show the suspect being taken into custody after two attorneys representing the Rolesville Police Department were shot outside the old Wake County courthouse in Raleigh.

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Attorneys Shot Outside Raleigh Courthousehttps://t.co/MG8OUHcSxg pic.twitter.com/50jOJVuPlu — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 22, 2026

Police said the attorneys were involved in a civil case tied to officer body-camera footage.

Authorities allege the suspect became belligerent in court, left the courthouse, retrieved a handgun from a vehicle, and opened fire as the attorneys exited the building.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene as law enforcement secured the area.

The suspect was arrested, while the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.