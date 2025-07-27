Traverse City, Michigan – A horrifying scene unfolded Saturday evening after a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, leaving multiple people injured and the community in shock. Authorities have confirmed several victims, and a male suspect is currently in custody.

Shocking Video Emerges After Mass Stabbing at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan https://t.co/NOVpxgIxuO pic.twitter.com/INfb5eEzvV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 26, 2025

A graphic video circulating on social media shows the aftermath of the attack, with panicked shoppers fleeing the store and emergency personnel rushing in. The video, which appears to have been filmed by a bystander in the parking lot, captures sirens, chaos, and screams inside the building.

Eyewitnesses: “It Was Chaos”

Shoppers inside the store reported hearing shouting, followed by several people screaming and running toward the exits. One witness told local media, “I turned around and saw people bleeding near the self-checkout area. It was chaos.”

Witnesses say the attacker appeared to randomly target shoppers without warning. Police arrived quickly, securing the area and arresting the suspect at the scene without further incident.

Multiple Victims, Some in Critical Condition

Emergency services confirmed that several people were stabbed, with some reportedly in critical condition. Victims were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released, and their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Police Investigation Underway

The Traverse City Police Department has launched a full investigation into the Walmart stabbing, reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. Officials have not commented on a possible motive, but stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional video footage to come forward.

Community in Shock

The attack has left the Traverse City community reeling. Walmart has not yet issued an official statement, but the store has been closed and remains an active crime scene.

Local officials have expressed condolences to the victims and praised the swift response by law enforcement and first responders.