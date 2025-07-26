At least six people were killed and one person injured in a devastating crash involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 North and I-485 South in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred late Thursday night, leading to a massive emergency response. Authorities confirmed that six individuals died at the scene, while one was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash caused significant traffic disruption on both I-85 N and the I-485 S ramp, with lanes remaining closed for hours as crews worked to clear debris and investigate the cause.

Tragic Charlotte I-85 crash is among the deadliest

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

This tragic Charlotte I-85 crash is among the deadliest in recent memory and serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by high-speed collisions involving large trucks.