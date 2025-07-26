SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A manhunt is underway for Daniel Victor McCarn, 29, of Huntsville, after he allegedly shot a police officer early Saturday morning while fleeing from a domestic violence call.

Scottsboro police responded to a domestic incident on Ruth Street at approximately 12:49 a.m. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit. The chase ended in a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 72 and County Park Road.

Authorities say McCarn exited the vehicle after the crash and opened fire on officers, striking one of them before fleeing on foot. The injured officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

McCarn is considered armed and dangerous, and police are urging the public not to approach him. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the active search.

Anyone with information about McCarn’s location is urged to contact Scottsboro Police or call 911 immediately.