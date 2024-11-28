Three dead, 1 seriously injured in California Cybertruck crash

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when their Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont, California, according to police.

Just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a collision alert from an iPhone, which provided police with the location of the crash, according to Piedmont Police Department Chief Jeremy Bowers. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a crash.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision fully engulfed in flames,” Bowers said at a press conference Wednesday.

Another motorist was able to pull one person from the Cybertruck, Bowers said.

