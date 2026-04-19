Watch as a rally car crashes in Mina Clavero, Argentina, flipping multiple times during a high-speed stage.

Watch: Rally Car Flips Repeatedly, Narrowly Misses Spectators in Argentina https://t.co/TMVi5g3lOB pic.twitter.com/uLjU2Ll9ul — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

The vehicle veered off course and came dangerously close to spectators standing nearby.

Video shows the car tumbling across the terrain before coming to a stop, just feet away from the crowd.

No immediate reports of serious injuries have been confirmed.

Officials are expected to review safety conditions following the incident.