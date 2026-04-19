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Watch: Rally Car Flips Repeatedly, Narrowly Misses Spectators in Argentina
Watch as a rally car crashes in Mina Clavero, Argentina, flipping multiple times during a high-speed stage.
The vehicle veered off course and came dangerously close to spectators standing nearby.
Video shows the car tumbling across the terrain before coming to a stop, just feet away from the crowd.
No immediate reports of serious injuries have been confirmed.
Officials are expected to review safety conditions following the incident.