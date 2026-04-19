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Video: Fire Breaks Out in Stands During Soccer Match
Video shows a fire breaking out in the stands during a soccer match, sending flames and smoke into the seating area.
Fans were seen moving away from the affected section as officials responded to the incident.
Emergency crews quickly intervened to control the situation and secure the area.
No immediate information has been released about injuries or the cause of the fire.
The situation remains under review as authorities assess the incident.