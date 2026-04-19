Video shows a fire breaking out in the stands during a soccer match, sending flames and smoke into the seating area.

Video: Fire Breaks Out in Stands During Soccer Match https://t.co/7sL5kCZhHZ pic.twitter.com/sJ1kWV8fpV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Fans were seen moving away from the affected section as officials responded to the incident.

Emergency crews quickly intervened to control the situation and secure the area.

No immediate information has been released about injuries or the cause of the fire.

The situation remains under review as authorities assess the incident.