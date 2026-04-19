A mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana has left multiple victims dead, including children, following what authorities say began as a domestic dispute.

Video: Deadly Shooting in Shreveport Leaves Multiple Children Among Victims https://t.co/BKvZpXiUyR pic.twitter.com/f0ha96v4uw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Police said the suspect fled the scene before being located by officers, where a confrontation occurred and the suspect was fatally shot.

Several others were injured in the incident and transported for medical treatment.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The situation remains under active review as officials work to confirm details and provide updates.