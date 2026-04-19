Shamar Elkins Identified in Shreveport Shooting That Left 8 Children Dead

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Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, where eight children were found dead inside a residence.

Video: Deadly Shooting in Shreveport Leaves Multiple Children Among Victims https://t.co/BKvZpXiUyR pic.twitter.com/f0ha96v4uw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Reports circulating online have identified the suspect as Shamar Elkins, though officials have not yet formally confirmed the identity.

Police said officers responded early Sunday to a home on W. 79th Street, where the victims were discovered.

An armed suspect then allegedly fled, carjacked a vehicle, and led police on a pursuit into Bossier Parish.

The suspect was later shot and killed by officers during the confrontation.

Officials have not yet released full details about the events leading up to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to confirm all information.