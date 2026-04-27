Video shows a tense exchange as Donald Trump responds after a journalist read a passage from a manifesto linked to the WHCA Dinner suspect.

Video: Trump Responds After Manifesto Claims Read During Interview https://t.co/yGlIBpzsFY pic.twitter.com/XFqTjTd2uA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 27, 2026

The quoted material included strong allegations directed at Trump, prompting an immediate reaction.

Trump denied the claims, calling the statements false and criticizing the decision to read them publicly.

The moment highlights growing tensions as new details emerge in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities continue to review evidence connected to the case.