Video shows a dangerous storm near El Dorado Springs, Missouri, producing baseball-size hail and a possible tornado.

Video: Severe Storm Brings Baseball-Size Hail, Tornado Threat in Missouri https://t.co/N6uoW7TQF4 pic.twitter.com/Eb9i7XKAl7 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

Residents in the area are being urged to take immediate precautions, including moving vehicles into garages to prevent damage.

Severe weather conditions continue to intensify as the storm moves through the region.

Emergency officials are monitoring the situation closely.

The threat remains active as more warnings may be issued.