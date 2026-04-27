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Video: Severe Storm Brings Baseball-Size Hail, Tornado Threat in Missouri
Video shows a dangerous storm near El Dorado Springs, Missouri, producing baseball-size hail and a possible tornado.
Residents in the area are being urged to take immediate precautions, including moving vehicles into garages to prevent damage.
Severe weather conditions continue to intensify as the storm moves through the region.
Emergency officials are monitoring the situation closely.
The threat remains active as more warnings may be issued.