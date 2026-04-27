Video shows a large multi-vortex tornado near Sycamore, Kansas, captured moments before becoming rain-wrapped.

Video: Large Multi-Vortex Tornado Near Sycamore Kansas Becomes Rain-Wrapped https://t.co/y0mG8KpnZp pic.twitter.com/W8dmKvAS7C — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 27, 2026

The storm has since grown in size, making it extremely dangerous and difficult to see.

Rain-wrapped tornadoes pose a higher risk as visibility drops while the circulation remains intense.

Officials are urging residents in the area to take cover immediately.

The situation remains critical as severe weather continues across the region.