Video: Multiple Casualties Reported After Shooting in East Austin, TX

Video shows a large police response in East Austin, Texas, following a shooting with multiple casualties, according to officials.

Authorities described the incident as a “large scene,” with emergency crews responding to assist victims.

The suspect fled the area, and a search is currently underway.

Details about the number of victims and their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

The situation remains active as law enforcement continues to investigate.

It appears KVUE has deleted their article for some reason, but no further details at this time.