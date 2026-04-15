A massive fire at the Viva Energy refinery in Australia has broken out, sending large flames and thick smoke into the sky.

Video: Massive Fire Erupts at Major Australian Oil Refinery https://t.co/MYlF7rNT6M pic.twitter.com/BteAVsyUbK — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 15, 2026

The facility, one of only two operational refineries in the country, processes around 120,000 barrels of oil per day, making it a critical part of Australia’s energy infrastructure.

Emergency crews are responding as the blaze continues to burn, with authorities working to contain the fire.

The extent of damage and any potential injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The situation remains active as officials monitor the impact of the refinery fire in Australia.