A violent tornado in Enid, Oklahoma has prompted officials to declare a mass casualty incident.

Video: Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Tornado in Enid Oklahoma https://t.co/NozMeu8rqE pic.twitter.com/KrnYOUqfvt — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 24, 2026

Emergency crews are responding across the area as reports of damage and injuries continue to emerge.

Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Tornado in Enid Oklahoma https://t.co/IARZg4gV0k pic.twitter.com/lX94zINfDP — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 24, 2026

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties or the full extent of the destruction.

Search and rescue operations are underway as responders work to assist those affected.

The situation remains critical and developing as officials continue their response.