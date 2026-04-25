News
Update: Suspect in Custody After Officers Shot at Chicago Hospital
An update on the Chicago hospital shooting confirms that a suspect is now in custody after two police officers were shot.
Authorities said the incident occurred during a prisoner transport at Swedish Hospital in Chicago.
Both officers were injured in the shooting, though their conditions have not yet been fully released.
Police quickly responded and secured the area, leading to the suspect’s arrest.
The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the circumstances behind the incident.