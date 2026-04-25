Suspect Shot by Police After Harlem Shooting in Manhattan

A shooting in West Harlem, Manhattan led to police opening fire on a suspect during an active response Friday evening.

Authorities said the gunman was targeting two individuals, striking one victim in the chest near W. 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Responding officers then shot the suspect, hitting him in the stomach before taking him into custody.

Both the suspect and the victim were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions have not yet been confirmed as the investigation continues.