News
Update: 23 Injured After Metro Bus Crash at Pentagon Transit Center
An update on the Arlington bus crash confirms that at least 23 passengers were injured, including 10 personnel, after two metro buses collided at the Pentagon Transit Center.
Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene to assist the injured and secure the area.
Earlier reports indicated fewer injuries, but officials have since updated the total.
Most injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.