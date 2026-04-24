Strong Tornado Threat Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma Tomorrow

A tornado threat in eastern Oklahoma is expected to develop tomorrow, with conditions favoring strong to potentially significant tornadoes.

Meteorologists say the risk will depend on whether storms remain discrete and track along a boundary, which could enhance rotation.

The environment is expected to feature high instability and strong wind shear, increasing the potential for severe storm development.

Forecasters note that storm structure could support tall, well-defined tornadoes if conditions align.

Officials are monitoring trends closely over the next 24 hours as the situation develops.