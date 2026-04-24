Video shows a powerful tornado moving through Enid, Oklahoma, with intense and dramatic scenes captured during the storm.

Video: Powerful Tornado Rips Through Enid Oklahoma in Dramatic Footage https://t.co/LaBIjFofQo pic.twitter.com/8QX778GmRR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 24, 2026

The footage highlights the strength of the system as it moved across the area earlier tonight.

Reports of damage have emerged as emergency crews respond across the city.

Authorities continue to assess the situation and assist affected residents.

The full extent of damage and possible injuries is still being determined.