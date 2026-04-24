Gannon Ken Van Dyke Released on Bond in Insider Trading Case Linked to Maduro Operation

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a U.S. Army soldier accused of using insider information to make around $400,000 in profits, has been released on $250,000 bond, officials said.

Prosecutors allege he used confidential knowledge related to a U.S. operation involving Nicolás Maduro to place strategic bets before the information became public.

Van Dyke faces multiple federal charges, including fraud and misuse of confidential information.

Authorities say the case is among the first of its kind involving insider trading tied to prediction-based markets.

The case remains ongoing as it moves through federal court.