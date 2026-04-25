An update on the Chicago hospital shooting confirms that one police officer has died, while a second officer remains in critical condition.

Update: Officer Killed, Another Critical After Chicago Hospital Shooting- Video https://t.co/G4OyBUvYDK pic.twitter.com/kklb8Us6DQ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 25, 2026

The shooting occurred during a prisoner transport at Swedish Hospital, prompting a major law enforcement response.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect is in custody following the incident.

The identities of the officers have not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the shooting.