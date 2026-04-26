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Update: One Officer Dead, Another Fighting for Life After Chicago Hospital Shooting
An update on the Chicago hospital shooting confirms that one police officer has died, while another remains critically injured and fighting for his life.
The incident occurred during a prisoner transport at Swedish Hospital, triggering a large law enforcement response.
Authorities have a suspect in custody, and the scene has been secured.
Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
More updates are expected as additional details are released.