News

Evacuations Ordered After Major Pipeline Explosion in Louisiana

Published: dayين ago
Evacuations Ordered After Major Pipeline Explosion in Louisiana

A pipeline explosion in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana has prompted evacuation orders as emergency crews respond.

Officials described the incident as a major explosion, with concerns about safety in the surrounding area.

Residents have been urged to leave immediately as a precaution while crews work to secure the scene.

The extent of damage or injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The situation remains active as authorities continue their response.

Published: dayين ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى