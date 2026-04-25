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Evacuations Ordered After Major Pipeline Explosion in Louisiana
A pipeline explosion in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana has prompted evacuation orders as emergency crews respond.
Officials described the incident as a major explosion, with concerns about safety in the surrounding area.
Residents have been urged to leave immediately as a precaution while crews work to secure the scene.
The extent of damage or injuries has not yet been confirmed.
The situation remains active as authorities continue their response.