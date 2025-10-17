Update: Police Activity and Dignitary Movement Close Key Bridge Inbound Lanes, M Street in D.C

Inbound lanes along the Key Bridge and several roads in Northwest Washington, D.C., are expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday evening due to police activity, according to D.C. Police.

Officials said lanes heading toward D.C., along with several blocks of M Street Northwest, were shut down as of 5:30 p.m. for police activity and “dignitary movement.” It’s unclear when the closures will be lifted.

Police did not identify the dignitary involved, but President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were expected to be in D.C. as early as Friday, though no official details of the visit have been announced.

The Ukrainian Embassy, located along M Street in Georgetown, is within the affected area. D.C. Police also responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Key Bridge around 5:06 p.m.

Officials are urging drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.