News
Storms Beginning to Develop Across Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois
Storm development is now underway across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, as updrafts begin to strengthen.
Earlier attempts at storm formation were limited due to a lingering cap, but conditions are expected to change rapidly.
Meteorologists say the environment could soon become more supportive of strong storm development.
The next 30 minutes will be critical in determining how storms evolve.
Residents are urged to stay alert as severe weather potential increases.