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UK Raises Terror Threat Level to Severe After Recent Attack
The United Kingdom has raised its national terrorism threat level to “Severe,” meaning an attack is considered highly likely, according to officials.
The increase follows a recent attack in Golders Green on April 29, 2026.
Authorities said the heightened risk is linked to a rise in multiple forms of extremist threats.
Security measures are expected to be increased across the country as a precaution.
Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as more updates are expected.