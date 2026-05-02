Video: Two killed, 10 injured in overnight shooting at Amarillo apartment after-party

Police in Amarillo, Texas are investigating a mass shooting that occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the Westminster Apartments during an after-party gathering. Authorities say a group allegedly forced entry into an apartment and opened fire on attendees. Two people were killed and 10 others were injured, with several victims in critical condition

Two killed, 10 injured in overnight shooting at Amarillo apartment after-party pic.twitter.com/KnqsrqxbvF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 2, 2026

Investigators are still working to determine the motive and identify those responsible for the attack.