Fatal Vehicle Crash and Fire at Portland’s Multnomah Athletic Club Under Investigation After Explosive Device Evidence Found

A vehicle crashed into the entrance of the Multnomah Athletic Club in Portland, Oregon, early Saturday around 2:49 a.m., bursting into flames. One person was found dead inside the vehicle after firefighters extinguished the fire.

Police say evidence of an explosive device was discovered in the vehicle, prompting involvement from the Explosive Disposal Unit as the investigation expands. Authorities have closed nearby streets and are working to determine the driver’s identity, motive, and whether the device detonated or was merely present in the vehicle.

Officials have confirmed no injuries to club members or staff. At this stage, there is no confirmed link to terrorism or a broader plot, and the investigation remains active.

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