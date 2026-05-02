Video: 5 Killed in Small Plane Crash Near Wimberley Texas

A small plane crash near Wimberley, Texas has left five people dead, according to local officials.

The Cessna 421C went down late Thursday night in a wooded area near Round Rock Road, on the southwest edge of town.

Authorities said the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but all five individuals on board were pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.