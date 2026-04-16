Tornado Reported in Clinton Missouri as Power Lines Down, Major Damage Feared

A tornado in Clinton, Missouri has been reported, with early information indicating downed power lines and possible damage to major buildings.

Initial reports suggest a Walmart and a local high school may have been impacted, though officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the damage.

Emergency crews are responding as conditions remain dangerous in the area.

Authorities are working to assess the situation and determine whether there are injuries.

The situation is still developing as more details emerge about the Clinton Missouri tornado.