Laredo Texas Dispensary Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured at Shopping Center

Laredo Texas dispensary shooting left multiple people injured after gunfire erupted at a cannabis shop inside a shopping center.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on McPherson Road in Laredo, Texas, prompting an emergency response.

Multiple Victims Reported

Authorities confirmed that several individuals were injured in the Laredo Texas dispensary shooting, though the exact number and their conditions have not yet been disclosed.

Some victims reportedly transported themselves to hospitals for treatment.

Incident at Local Business

The shooting occurred at a cannabis dispensary identified as The Healing Clinic, located within a commercial shopping area.

Officials said the situation was contained to the business, with no broader threat to nearby stores or residents.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing to interview victims and witnesses as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

Officials said the incident may have stemmed from a dispute that escalated into gunfire.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Developing Situation

The Laredo Texas dispensary shooting remains under investigation, with further updates expected as authorities gather more information.