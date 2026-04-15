Video: Kahramanmaras School Shooting Leaves 9 Dead, Dozens Injured
Kahramanmaras school shooting has left at least nine people dead and more than a dozen injured following a deadly incident at a middle school in southern Turkey.
Authorities said the suspect involved in the Kahramanmaras school shooting is also dead, though details about how the incident ended remain limited.
Attack at Middle School
The shooting occurred inside a middle school in Kahramanmaras, sending emergency responders rushing to the scene.
Students and staff were affected as the situation unfolded.
Multiple Casualties
Officials reported at least nine fatalities, with more than a dozen others injured in the Kahramanmaras school shooting.
The condition of the injured has not been fully disclosed.
Emergency Response
Police and medical teams responded quickly, securing the area and transporting victims for treatment.
Authorities are continuing to assess the situation.
Investigation Underway
Officials have not yet released full details about the suspect or motive behind the Kahramanmaras school shooting.
Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.