Major Incident on Key Bridge Shuts Down Georgetown and West End Traffic to Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A major incident on Key Bridge has brought traffic to a standstill between Georgetown and Virginia, leaving commuters stranded and causing widespread gridlock throughout the West End area, according to officials.

Authorities have shut down all lanes in both directions on the bridge as emergency crews respond to the scene. Police have not yet provided details about the nature of the incident, but witnesses report a heavy presence of first responders, including fire and rescue units.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, including the Roosevelt Bridge and Memorial Bridge, while the situation remains under investigation.

Videos shared online show long lines of vehicles stretching across M Street and Canal Road as drivers attempt to navigate the closures. Public transportation in the area has also been affected, with bus routes temporarily rerouted around the impacted zone.

City officials have warned that delays are expected to continue for several hours, advising commuters to plan ahead and check real-time traffic updates before heading toward Georgetown or the Key Bridge corridor.