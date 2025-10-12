Plane Crashes in Fort Worth, Setting Vehicles Ablaze

A Fort Worth plane crash has sparked chaos and flames after a small aircraft went down in Texas on Sunday, igniting several vehicles near the crash site. Emergency crews and firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.

Eyewitnesses captured dramatic video footage showing black smoke rising into the air as vehicles burned near the crash location. Authorities have cordoned off the area as first responders search for potential victims and investigate the cause of the accident.

Emergency Response Underway in Texas

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that multiple fire engines, police units, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Traffic in the surrounding area has been diverted as crews continue their containment and rescue efforts.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will take the lead in the investigation alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine what caused the crash.

Witnesses Describe Scene of Chaos

Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing flames and thick smoke billowing from the site. “It felt like an earthquake,” one witness said. “We saw cars on fire and people running away from the area.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties, but Fort Worth police are urging the public to avoid the area until it is declared safe.

Investigation Ongoing

Officials said it could take several hours to fully extinguish the fires and recover evidence from the scene. More details, including possible flight origin, aircraft type, and pilot identity, are expected to be released later today.