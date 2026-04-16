Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has died in what authorities are describing as a suspected murder-suicide, according to reports.

Officials said his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, was also found dead at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, which was reported by a family member.

Details referenced in court documents and reports remain part of the ongoing investigation and have not been fully confirmed by officials.

The case remains active as investigators work to determine what led to the tragic event.