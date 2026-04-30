Earthquake swarm rattles Nevada region with dozens of tremors in 24 hours

A series of at least 17 earthquakes, including a magnitude 4.4 event, struck parts of Nevada within a 24-hour period, according to seismic monitoring data. The tremors are part of an ongoing earthquake swarm in the region, an area known for frequent geological activity due to active fault lines in the Basin and Range Province.

Authorities report no major damage or injuries so far, but residents across nearby communities reported feeling light shaking. Seismologists note that such swarms can occur naturally and do not necessarily indicate a larger imminent quake.

Some social media posts have linked the activity to nearby restricted zones, but there is no scientific evidence supporting any connection to military or classified facilities.

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