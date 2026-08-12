President Donald Trump says Iran has privately agreed to a deal with the United States, signaling a potentially significant development in efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump’s comments come as the two sides remain publicly divided over the status of their previous interim agreement. Earlier Wednesday, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that there had been no progress toward restoring the deal, and that Tehran wanted Washington to return to its previous commitments.

Both sides have nevertheless indicated in recent days that negotiations over a new arrangement remain possible, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz and broader U.S.-Iran tensions.

Details of the agreement Trump referred to, including its terms and whether Iran will publicly confirm it, were not immediately clear.