Houthis Launch Ballistic Missiles and Drones at Ma’rib in Northwestern Yemen

Three ballistic missiles and two drones (UAVs) launched by the Iran-backed Houthi movement struck Ma’rib in northwestern Yemen, according to initial reports.

The extent of the damage and whether there were any casualties have not yet been officially confirmed. Local authorities and emergency teams are assessing the situation as more information becomes available.

The attack marks another escalation in Yemen’s ongoing conflict, where the Houthis have continued to use ballistic missiles and drones against military and strategic targets. Further updates are expected as officials release additional details.